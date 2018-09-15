Longford band Brave Giant thrilled as new single ‘Somebody’s Someone’ tops iTunes Pop Charts

Acclaimed Longford band Brave Giant are celebrating today after their brilliant new single ‘Somebody’s Someone’ claimed number one position on the iTunes Pop Charts.



‘Somebody’s Someone’ was released on Friday and Brave Giant swiftly moved to the top of the chart, putting them ahead of the likes of Mariah Carey, Jess Glynne, Ariana Grande and Maroon 5 who also feature in the iTunes Pop Charts top ten.



Brave Giant posted on their Facebook page: "Numero Uno on iTunes Pop Charts. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You to everybody that bought it! We Love each and every one of ye. BG x"

