Watch | Dramatic footage of pine marten attempting to gain entry to a home in Longford

Dramatic footage of pine marten attempting to gain entry to a home in Longford has been posted online.

The video, which has been shared over a thousand times on Facebook, shows the pine marten jumping up onto the window sill, peering through the glass before climbing up the walls towards the roof of the house.

It is understood the video was captured in the urban area of Drumlish.

And the footage has re-emerged and been shared once again on social media just two weeks since another resident of Drumlish, Veronica Fowley, contacted the Leader and submitted a photo of what she termed 'a strange animal in her back garden'.

The videos posted on Facebook are accompanied with the warning. "Keep your windows closed folks, and it's not even safe to leave the top ones open."

The issue of pine martens is one that has been raised frequently in recent years.

Veronica told the Leader previously, she was frightened to leave her windows and doors open.

You can watch the videos below;

BOTH SIDES IN THE PINE MARTENS DEBATE

Dr Andrew Kelly is Chief Executive of the ISPCA - Scaremongering to suggest pine martens pose threat to humans

Paraic Brady, Fine Gael county councillor and Chairperson of Drumlish/Ballinamuck Gun Club - Farming has been affected and €700 worth of pheasants destroyed by pine martens