Longford to lose three post offices in rural areas under closure deal

Despite local opposition over the past month, Longford is set to lose THREE post offices under a deal worked out between An Post and the Irish Postmasters' Union.

Post offices in locations where postmasters are opting to retire will close and the services will be consolidated with neighbouring offices ensuring their continued viability.

An Post has published a list of the post offices to close and the nearest office to them (see the full list HERE).



Users will face extra travel journeys of between 5.1km and 7.7km to avail of a post office.

The list of Longford post offices to close is:

Carrickboy, nearest is Ardagh, 5.2km

Cloonagh, nearest is Loch Gowna, 5.1km

Colehill, nearest is Ballymahon, 7.7km

An Post says all remaining post offices will benefit from enhanced services and products, new opening hours and an investment package aimed at improving services for customers, driving customer footfall and attracting a wider demographic to ensure that the post office is not just wanted by communities but is indeed relevant and actually used by all.

Details of An Post’s decisions on future local Post Office services, including Social Welfare payment arrangements, will be posted in each of the listed offices within the next two weeks.

Wherever possible, An Post will also seek to ensure that PostPoint services (such as stamp sales, Bill Payment and Mobile Top-Up) are available from retailers in locations where existing Post Offices are closing.

