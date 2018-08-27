Gardai investigating racial attack on newly crowned Rose of Tralee Kirsten Mate Maher

The newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher, has been the victim of a racial attack.

Waterford Live, a sister website of www.longfordleader.ie, is reporting that Gardai in Kilkenny are investigating the alleged incident that occurred in a fast food restaurant on John Street, Kilkenny on Sunday, August 26 at 3am.

Although Gardaí say they do not comment on individual cases, it's understood the Rose of Tralee is the subject of this investigation.

According to Waterford Live, Kirsten was subjected to verbal racial abuse by up to two men.

Gardaí say that enquiries are ongoing.

