Upgrades needed for sewage plants in Ballymahon's Municipal District

Irish Water needs to upgrade the sewage treatment and waste water plant at Ballymahon, a recent meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District has heard.

A motion by Cllr Paul Ross highlighted the fact that the Ballymahon plant, as well as the plant in Edgeworthstown is now at capacity and the issue needs to be addressed “in order to ensure further population, commercial and economic growth” in both towns.

Cllr Pat O'Toole seconded the motion that the plant in Ballymahon should be upgraded, stressing that it is indeed near capacity and will become a major problem for the town if the issue isn't resolved.

“They should all be reviewed,” said Kenagh's Cllr Colm Murray, who stressed that the plant in Kenagh is also near capacity.

It was agreed at last week's meeting in Ballymahon that the issue would be referred to Irish Water for consideration.

Read Also: Irish Water tells 85-year-old to clean sewer

Longford councillors take aim at Irish Water