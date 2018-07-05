Center Parcs serves up €5.2 million in contracts to Irish food companies to supply Center Parcs Longford Forest

Four of Ireland’s top food companies will benefit from a significant boost to their businesses as Center Parcs announces the awarding of food supplier contracts to its Center Parcs Longford Forest resort – due to open in summer 2019 – worth a combined total of €5.2 million.

Center Parcs has awarded the following food supplier contracts:

Dublin based Keelings will be the fresh produce and dairy supplier;

Family run Heaney Meats in Galway will supply fresh meat;

Coleraine based Lynas Foodservice and Antrim based Henderson Foodservice will be the premium foodservice partners to Center Parcs Longford Forest

We can look forward to Center Parcs Longford Forest opening in summer 2019

Center Parcs offers premium family short breaks in a tranquil forest setting. Accommodation includes a fully equipped kitchen however guests have a number of dining options which range from cafes and restaurants throughout the resort, to take-away dining or self-catering in their own lodges. The food suppliers announced today will supply the full range of fresh and foodservice produce to support the provision of these extensive dining options at Center Parcs.

Awarding these significant contracts, Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, commented: “We are delighted to work with these companies to ensure the food and beverage offering at our forest resort in Ireland is a very high standard. We selected these companies as they share a similar ethos to Center Parcs – they value customer service and quality.

Our chosen suppliers carry the Board Bia Origin Green accreditation and this was a real re-assurance to us that we can deliver on the provenance and high quality that Irish families naturally expect of their food and dining experiences.”

Colm Bury, Managing Director of Keelings Select, said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded the contract as Center Parcs fresh produce and dairy supplier. It is wonderful to see Center Parcs awarding contracts to local Irish businesses. With their focus on family time together, and our business being an Irish family business with strong heritage and experience, we believe this is a perfect partnership. We are really excited and looking forward to working closely together in 2019.”

Geoff Brennan, Head of National Accounts for Lynas Foodservice Ltd, said:

“Lynas Foodservice are delighted to become a chosen supplier to Center Parcs and look forward to working together and growing together over the coming years.”

Longford Forest will be Center Parcs 'best'

The €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest resort is due to be completed next year and will offer 466 lodges and 30 apartments to accommodate 2,500 guests wishing to enjoy a luxury forest short break in Ireland. During a Center Parcs short break, guests can enjoy more than 100 indoor and outdoor family activities, including the legendary Subtropical Swimming Paradise, and a range of restaurants and shops.

Center Parcs Longford Forest will create approximately 750 jobs during the construction phase and when operational, the village will employ up to 1,000 people in permanent jobs and provide a €32m boost to Ireland’s economy.

