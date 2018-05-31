Gallery: Spectacular aerial photographs reveal construction progress at €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort

These spectacular aerial photographs reveal the significant progress made at the €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort site

Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, gave the first reveal and guided tour of the construction site at Newcastle Wood that will be home to Ireland’s first Center Parcs forest resort when it opens in 2019.

€1 million is being spent per week and there are 700 workers on site ahead of the opening in Ballymahon next year.

About Center Parcs Longford Forest – Opening in 2019

1. Center Parcs is the leading provider of high quality family short breaks in the UK, offering weekend or midweek breaks in a secluded and natural woodland setting.

2. Center Parcs Longford Forest in Ireland is due to open to guests in 2019.

3. The company currently operates five short break destinations across the UK*: Whinfell Forest, Cumbria; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire and Longleat Forest, Wiltshire.

4. Center Parcs regularly achieves average annual occupancy rates in excess of 97% and welcomed two million guests last year.

5. The development will create approximately 750 jobs during the construction phase.

6. When operational, the village will employ up to 1,000 people in permanent jobs, with the majority of employees likely to live locally.

7. Center Parcs Longford Forest will have capacity for up to 2,500 guests.

8. Center Parcs estimates that, when operational in 2019, the new forest resort will add approximately €32million to Irish GDP per annum and €1bn over the next 20 years.

9. The construction phase is likely to last up to two years and the village is expected to open in 2019.

10. Center Parcs awarded its first major contract in Ireland to Limerick based Roadbridge Civil Engineering & Building Contractors in March 2017 to undertake key infrastructural development works. The infrastructure contract comprised the earthworks, road and path networks, utilities, drainage system, the lake and building platforms.

11. In December 2017, Dublin based construction firm John Sisk & Son was awarded the contracts for the construction of the 466 lodges and 30 apartments as well as the state-of-the-art centre buildings – housing the iconic Center Parcs Subtropical Swimming Paradise, restaurants, bars and shops and moved on site in January 2018.

12. The proposed new development at Newcastle Wood will bring together the high-quality features for which Center Parcs is renowned, including:

· up to 466 Lodges and 30 apartments, designed with families and the environment in mind

· more than 100 indoor and outdoor activities

· a spa

· a range of restaurants, cafés and shops

· the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, with water rides and fun for all ages.

13. Over the last 30 years, Center Parcs has exhibited a proven track record of taking commercial woodlands and, through careful forest management, transforming them into areas rich in biodiversity. Center Parcs Longford Forest will have a dedicated team of Conservation Rangers who will protect and nurture this beautiful woodland.

14. The vast majority of the woodland on all Center Parcs sites remain untouched, with only a small percentage of the total area being built on.Retaining and encouraging a vibrant and thriving forest environment is central to Center Parcs’ environmental ethos and is a core part of the offering at every Center Parcs resort.