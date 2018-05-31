€1 million being spent per week and 700 workers on site ahead of Center Parcs Longford Forest 2019 opening

€1 million is being spent per week and there are 700 workers on site ahead of Center Parcs Longford Forest 2019 opening in Ballymahon.

Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, today (Thursday, May 31) gave the first reveal and guided tour of the €233m construction site at Newcastle Wood that will be home to Ireland’s first Center Parcs forest resort when it opens in 2019.



Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, said: “We are now at full steam ahead on the build to deliver Ireland’s first Center Parcs resort here in County Longford. We are thrilled to be working with two fantastic Irish contractors – Roadbridge and Sisk – to deliver our unique short break experience for families across Ireland.



"Seeing the lodges sprout up amongst the trees and our Subtropical Swimming Paradise take shape here in Newcastle Wood is truly a sight to behold. In little over one year, the Irish forest we are standing in now will be ringing with the sound of children enjoying a woodland break and creating treasured family memories of their first Center Parcs break.



"We now have 700 workers on site and spend levels on the construction project have reached €1million per week. We’re delighted to recently announce the awarding of supplier contracts worth €1million to family business Briody beds in Westmeath and Java Republic who will be our bespoke tea and coffee supplier.”

When operational, Center Parcs Longford Forest will employ up to 1,000 people in permanent jobs, with the majority of employees likely to live locally in the midlands of Ireland.



Center Parcs will add approximately €32million to Irish GDP per annum and €1bn over the next 20 years having a transformative impact on the midlands economy in particular.

The resort will cater for up to 2,500 guests and will boast up to 466 Lodges and 30 apartments, designed with families and the environment in mind. There will be more than 100 indoor and outdoor activities, a luxury spa, a range of restaurants, cafés and shops and the popular Subtropical Swimming Paradise with water rides and fun for all ages.

