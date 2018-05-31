WATCH: Center Parcs chiefs to step up Longford Forest recruitment drive

Center Parcs bosses are fully confident its €233m holiday village is on track to open in just over a year's time.

Its CEO Martin Dalby flew into its 395 acre Longford Forest site earlier today to provide local and national media outlets with an update as to the project's progression to date.

He said the UK leisure resort giant would be stepping up its recruitment drive over the next number of months which is expected to result in the creation of up to 1,000 permanent jobs.

A tour of the spacious resort, which is located on the outskirts of Ballymahon, was also provided to journalists where the first glimpses of construction work on over 450 lodges and its much vaunted subtropical swimming paradise could be observed.

