Longford family devastated after Labrador puppies stolen from their home

A devastated Longford family have launched a social media campaign in an effort to retrieve two much-loved Labrador puppies that were stolen from their home.

Also read: Keys, phones, wallets and clothes of GAA players stolen from dressing room during brazen Longford burglary

Mary Gallagher explained that the two Labrador pups, one male one female, were stolen from the back garden of her family home at approximately 1am this morning.

Also read: Residents annoyed as litter dumped at popular Longford beauty spot Barley Harbour

She is appealing to anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of the pups to come forward and get in contact with her.

Mary can be contacted at 087 209 1797.

Also read: Emergency water supply arrangements for stricken Longford customers