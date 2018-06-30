Keys, phones, wallets and clothes of GAA players stolen from dressing room during brazen Longford burglary

The keys, phones, wallets and clothes of GAA players were stolen during a brazen burglary at Devine Park, Edgeworthstown, home of Mostrim GAA, on Friday evening.



The Mostrim club is appealing to anyone who saw suspicious activity around Devine Park last night (Friday, June 29) between approximately 8.30 and 9.30pm, to get in contact with a member of the club or An Garda Síochána.



Senior training was underway when the dressing rooms were targeted and raided.

