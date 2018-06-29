Emergency water supply arrangements for stricken Longford customers

Irish Water and Longford county council have put in place a number of emergency water supply arrangements for customers in the Granard area.

A water standpipe facility, providing water for non-domestic users in the Granard area is now in place. It will be manned twice daily in the mornings from 11am to 12pm and evenings 8pm to 9pm. It is located beside the bottle bank at rear of Granard Garda Station.

This temporary facility is intended for farmers and other business users in the Granard area who are impacted by the current water supply difficulty.

For domestic water users in the area, three static water tankers are available all day, and these are located adjacent to Granardkill Old Cemetery.

Irish Water do not have any registered vulnerable customers in the Granard area listed at present however if there is a need to add an individual to the register contact should be made with Irish Water as soon as possible on our call centre 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

Tips to help you conserve water

* Leak free: Check that your home is leak free. Check for running overflows and fix any dripping taps, cisterns or pipes

* Don’t let the tap run: Brushing your teeth with the tap running can use up to a staggering 6 litres per minute. Brushing your teeth with the tap off will use a more modest 1 litre of water

* Shower vs. Bath: The average bath uses 80 litres of water compared to an average shower using 49 litres in seven minutes. Switch your bath to a shower for a massive water saving

* Less time: With the average shower using 7 litres of water per minute by turning your five minute shower into four minutes, you could save up to 7 litres of water per day!

* Fully loaded: Always ensure your dishwasher and washing machines are fully loaded. A modern washing machine uses approximately 65 litres of water per cycle while a dishwasher uses 20 litres. By ensuring they are fully loaded, not only will you conserve water but you will also reduce your energy bills

* Don’t flush it all away: A third of all water used in the home is flushed down the toilet. Some larger cisterns can continue to work effectively with a smaller flush. Place a displacement device into the cistern (out of the way of moving parts) to save water