Heatwave Update: Planned water outages to continue in Longford until Monday, July 2

Irish Water is advising customers in Co Longford, due to the current dry spell, that water restrictions are required to preserve and restore water levels in a number of areas in the county.

Water outages will be in place, each evening between 10.30pm and 7am until Monday, July 2 for customers within the Granard Water Supply Zone and the Smear Water Supply Zone including the following areas:

Dernacross, Kilmahon, Derawley Dooroc, Cartrongolan, Drumlish, Soran Road, Lettergonnell, Carrickateane, Drumderg, Gelsha, Lislea, Molly, Derreenavoggy, Aghamore Upper, Aghacordrinan, Corneddan, Ennybegs, Esker South and Aughaboy Longford and surrounding areas in Co Longford.



Water containers are currently in place at Granardkill cemetery.



All customers are being asked to conserve water at this time.



Updates will be posted to the supply and service section of Irish Water’s website HERE



Irish Water and Longford County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential outages.



Please call Irish Water at 1850 278 278 if you see any visible leaks or you are aware of any leaks or bursts on the network.

