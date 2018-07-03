Residents annoyed as litter dumped at popular Longford beauty spot Barley Harbour

Despite all the advice about littering to those indulging in leisure activities at the county’s beauty spots in the good weather, litterbugs came to the fore in south Longford last weekend.

Locals were left fuming after the incident which saw food wrapping, cans and other items left strewn on the banks of Barley Harbour in Newtowncashel.

“The recent spell of hot weather has brought a flurry of activity to the shores of Barley Harbour in the parish,” a Newtowncashel resident told the Leader.

“This is always a great sight to behold and the majority of visitors are good, sensible and mannerly people, but last weekend, a particularly careless and unwanted type of caller visited the Harbour.”

He added, “These particular visitors eventually left on Sunday morning leaving behind a trail of litter and rubbish which had to be cleaned up by the local residents themselves”.

Locals say that while everyone is very welcome to visit Barley Harbour and enjoy the wonderful amenity that it is, littering at the facility will not be tolerated.

“Of course visitors are entitled to enjoy their stay at the much visited beauty spot on our shores of Lough Ree, but when a scenic spot is destroyed by litter louts it leaves a very bitter taste indeed,” the resident concluded.

