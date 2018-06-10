Longford Abú! Blue and gold GAA army descends on Croke Park for Dublin showdown

Longford GAA supporters are travelling to Croke Park in their thousands for today's Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final against the reigning champions Dublin, throw-in 4pm.

Denis Connerton's side may well be underdogs against Jim Gavin's Dubs, however, the blue and gold army are looking forward to the county's first appearance in a provincial senior semi-final since 1988.

The exodus of Longford fans, via road and rail, to GAA headquarters commenced early this morning and here's wishing them and the team and mentors every success. If you can't make it to Croke Park, don't forget the game is being televised live on RTE.

Longford Abú!!!!

Best wishes to the @OfficialLDGAA team and management of Denis, Ciaran and Enda today against Dublin in the Leinster Semi Final. Lads whatever the result will be I will still be proud of yee. Come on Longford pic.twitter.com/l4WPvVnsWW June 10, 2018

Best of luck today @OfficialLDGAA - Longford abú https://t.co/el9IDbHYE9 — Martina Glennon (@Optimum_Events) June 10, 2018