Longford Abú! Blue and gold GAA army descends on Croke Park for Dublin showdown
Pupils and staff of Fermoyle National School getting behind Longford today, especially teacher and Longford player Sean McCormack. Photo Declan Gilmore
Longford GAA supporters are travelling to Croke Park in their thousands for today's Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final against the reigning champions Dublin, throw-in 4pm.
Denis Connerton's side may well be underdogs against Jim Gavin's Dubs, however, the blue and gold army are looking forward to the county's first appearance in a provincial senior semi-final since 1988.
The exodus of Longford fans, via road and rail, to GAA headquarters commenced early this morning and here's wishing them and the team and mentors every success. If you can't make it to Croke Park, don't forget the game is being televised live on RTE.
Longford Abú!!!!
Right let's get in the car, we are ready for off #BlueAndGold #longford #triptoCroker pic.twitter.com/jvlEaXtB5d— Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) June 10, 2018
On the cho cho to #Dublin with Rian heading to @CrokePark to see @OfficialLDGAA up against #dadubs @Longford_Leader Rian still holding onto that half #cork bit too but he’s a #longford man today #dublinvlongford pic.twitter.com/fUt8vIv5lm— Ray Kelleher (@ray_kelleher) June 10, 2018
Best wishes to the @OfficialLDGAA team and management of Denis, Ciaran and Enda today against Dublin in the Leinster Semi Final. Lads whatever the result will be I will still be proud of yee. Come on Longford pic.twitter.com/l4WPvVnsWW— Nicole O'Rothlain (@rowleynicole7) June 10, 2018
Best of luck today @OfficialLDGAA - Longford abú https://t.co/el9IDbHYE9— Martina Glennon (@Optimum_Events) June 10, 2018
Up longford pic.twitter.com/2LtXTUICM7— teresa rowe (@FitzyRowe) June 10, 2018
Good luck to cousins Padraic and Sean McCormack, Clonguish players and the rest of Longford team and management as they take on Dublin today ... dare to dream! @HealthyIreland @OfficialLDGAA @Longford_Leader— Sarah McCormack (@SarahSoroptimis) June 10, 2018
