The breakdown of how Longford voted YES in historic Eighth Amendment Referendum
According to tallies, 49,370 people cast their votes in the Longford/Westmeath constituency during yesterday's historic Eighth Amendment Referendum, with 28,192 people voting YES for repeal and 20,518 voting NO. There were 643 spoilt votes.
In County Longford, 15,013 cast their vote, with 8,167 voting YES and 6,674 voting NO. There were 179 spoilt votes in Longford.
Total Yes No Spoilt
Longford 15,013 8,167 6,674 179
Westmeath 34,357 20,025 13,844 464
Constituency 49,370 28,192 20,518 643
See how Longford voted;
In Longford-Westmeath, we are Feelin Repealin #Together4Yes #LongfordForYes pic.twitter.com/OwMWBq5CB1— Síona (@AnTaobhRua) May 26, 2018
Count centre Keenagh. Resounding Yes from both #Westmeath & #Longford (tallies). A tremendous day where no socio economic or rural/urban divide strongly evident but a recognition that the 8th Amend has failed #repeal8th #together4yes pic.twitter.com/JaQZCJT1zK— Cllr. Sorca Clarke (@SF_Mullingar) May 26, 2018
