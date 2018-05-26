The breakdown of how Longford voted YES in historic Eighth Amendment Referendum

According to tallies, 49,370 people cast their votes in the Longford/Westmeath constituency during yesterday's historic Eighth Amendment Referendum, with 28,192 people voting YES for repeal and 20,518 voting NO. There were 643 spoilt votes.

In County Longford, 15,013 cast their vote, with 8,167 voting YES and 6,674 voting NO. There were 179 spoilt votes in Longford.

Total Yes No Spoilt

Longford 15,013 8,167 6,674 179

Westmeath 34,357 20,025 13,844 464

Constituency 49,370 28,192 20,518 643





See how Longford voted;

