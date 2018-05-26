Referendum 2018: Final tally figure indicates that 54% of Longford voters voted to Repeal Eighth Amendment
Referendum 2018: Final tally figure indicates that 54% of Longford voters voted to Repeal Eighth Amendment
Final tally figures from the count centre in Kenagh indicated that 54% of Longford voters have voted to Repeal the Eighth Amendment.
Longford votes in referendum pic.twitter.com/fXiuEX6tVL— Aisling Kiernan (@Aisling_Kiernan) May 26, 2018
What a *minority* of a (democratically proven) minority were up to in this campaign in #Longford. So proud of my county to prove the majority of us are better than that! fair play for all yer work @Ma_gooo @sarahstrangeirl @Longford4Repeal pic.twitter.com/lvwJf0mrKU— @bMurfy (@bMurfy) May 26, 2018
One of my greatest heroes of the referendum has been @AnTaobhRua, her utterly Herculean work in organising and campaigning in Longford has led to a 54% Yes vote there #RepealedThe8th #HomeToVote— Gav (@gvtckr) May 26, 2018
Longford final tally figures show a 54 per cent victory for the Yes side with 46 per cent voting to retain the Eighth Amendment #Referendum2018 #Longford— Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) May 26, 2018
#Longford canvassing team “we may be small, but we are mighty” there was actual blood sweat and many tears from our team but the absolute dedication from @AnTaobhRua & @sarahstrangeirl was beyond inspiring.. this was ye thank you !!! #TogetherForYes— Lorna Fitz (@Ma_gooo) May 26, 2018
Final tally Longford/Westmeath— Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 26, 2018
Westmeath Yes 58.32%
Longford Yes 54.10% #together4yes
@Longford_Leader Tallying has just finished at the count centre with the early estimate for Longford, showing an overall outcome of 53.6% Yes and 46.4% No, the— Louise Lovett (@LouiseMLovett) May 26, 2018
No posters galore in Longford central Ireland, but voters aren’t all convinced. One elderly man just told me he’s voting Yes, “it’s time” pic.twitter.com/U2f5vw6wWE— Laura Silver (@laurafleur) May 23, 2018
I'm happy to see Longford shoe a yes. But I am disappointed to see that it was so close. We as a county have many things to work out. #Together4Yes #Referendum2018 #RepealThe8th https://t.co/AlW7HhAXMh— Cian Casey (@Cian_Kc) May 26, 2018
Killashee 149 Yes 123 No— Longford Together for Yes (@Longford4Repeal) May 26, 2018
