Referendum 2018: Final tally figure indicates that 54% of Longford voters voted to Repeal Eighth Amendment

Final tally figures from the count centre in Kenagh indicated that 54% of Longford voters have voted to Repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Longford votes in referendum pic.twitter.com/fXiuEX6tVL — Aisling Kiernan (@Aisling_Kiernan) May 26, 2018

What a *minority* of a (democratically proven) minority were up to in this campaign in #Longford. So proud of my county to prove the majority of us are better than that! fair play for all yer work @Ma_gooo @sarahstrangeirl @Longford4Repeal pic.twitter.com/lvwJf0mrKU — @bMurfy (@bMurfy) May 26, 2018

One of my greatest heroes of the referendum has been @AnTaobhRua, her utterly Herculean work in organising and campaigning in Longford has led to a 54% Yes vote there #RepealedThe8th #HomeToVote May 26, 2018

Longford final tally figures show a 54 per cent victory for the Yes side with 46 per cent voting to retain the Eighth Amendment #Referendum2018 #Longford — Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) May 26, 2018

#Longford canvassing team “we may be small, but we are mighty” there was actual blood sweat and many tears from our team but the absolute dedication from @AnTaobhRua & @sarahstrangeirl was beyond inspiring.. this was ye thank you !!! #TogetherForYes — Lorna Fitz (@Ma_gooo) May 26, 2018

Final tally Longford/Westmeath



Westmeath Yes 58.32%



Longford Yes 54.10% #together4yes — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 26, 2018

@Longford_Leader Tallying has just finished at the count centre with the early estimate for Longford, showing an overall outcome of 53.6% Yes and 46.4% No, the May 26, 2018

No posters galore in Longford central Ireland, but voters aren’t all convinced. One elderly man just told me he’s voting Yes, “it’s time” pic.twitter.com/U2f5vw6wWE — Laura Silver (@laurafleur) May 23, 2018

I'm happy to see Longford shoe a yes. But I am disappointed to see that it was so close. We as a county have many things to work out. #Together4Yes #Referendum2018 #RepealThe8th https://t.co/AlW7HhAXMh — Cian Casey (@Cian_Kc) May 26, 2018