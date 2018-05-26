Referendum 2018: Final tally figure indicates that 54% of Longford voters voted to Repeal Eighth Amendment

Final tally figures from the count centre in Kenagh indicated that 54% of Longford voters have voted to Repeal the Eighth Amendment.

