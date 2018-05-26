Save the 8th says 'what Irish voters did yesterday is a tragedy of historic proportions'

According to Save the 8th, 'what Irish voters did yesterday is a tragedy of historic proportions'.



In response to yesterday's Referendum on the Eighth Amendment and the landslide Yes victory, John McGuirk, Communications Director with Save the 8th released the following statement;

“The 8th amendment did not create a right to life for the unborn child – it merely acknowledged that such a right exists, has always existed, and will always exist. What Irish voters did yesterday is a tragedy of historic proportions. However, a wrong does not become right simply because a majority support it.



"We are so proud of all of those who stood with us in this campaign – our supporters, our donors, our families, and our loved ones. This campaign took a huge personal toll on all of us who were involved, and we have been so grateful for their support.



"The unborn child no longer has a right to life recognised by the Irish state. Shortly, legislation will be introduced that will allow babies to be killed in our country. We will oppose that legislation. If and when abortion clinics are opened in Ireland, because of the inability of the Government to keep their promise about a GP led service, we will oppose that as well. Every time an unborn child has his or her life ended in Ireland, we will oppose that, and make our voices known.



"Abortion was wrong yesterday. It remains wrong today. The constitution has changed, but the facts have not."

