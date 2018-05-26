Referendum 2018: From nerves to elation as Longford says Yes

Referendum 2018: From nerves to elation as Longford says Yes

As counting of votes in the Eighth Amendment Referendum got underway this morning in Kenagh, there was a nervousness among Twitter followers as Longford ballot boxes were opened and they showed the margin between Yet and No was much tighter than the RTE and Irish Times exit polls showed.

Tallying has just finished at the count centre and with the early estimate for Longford, showing an overall outcome of 53.6% Yes and 46.4% No, the nervousness among Tweeters has been replaced with elation and pride. 

