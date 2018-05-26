Referendum 2018: From nerves to elation as Longford says Yes

As counting of votes in the Eighth Amendment Referendum got underway this morning in Kenagh, there was a nervousness among Twitter followers as Longford ballot boxes were opened and they showed the margin between Yet and No was much tighter than the RTE and Irish Times exit polls showed.

Tallying has just finished at the count centre and with the early estimate for Longford, showing an overall outcome of 53.6% Yes and 46.4% No, the nervousness among Tweeters has been replaced with elation and pride.

All tallying in Longford/Westmeath Referendum all done dusted #Referendum2018 #longford — Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) May 26, 2018

Looks like Longford has come out for Yes 53 to 47 May 26, 2018

I genuinely cannot believe Longford went YES! I'm proud of my country and prouder of my county! Lads, if Longford went Yes, then end the counting now! #repealed ❤ https://t.co/FqP2ZoNOft — Fiona Gallagher (@travelhealthfit) May 26, 2018

Was a rumour that counts in Longford were showing strong “no”. Local paper projecting 53% yes from tallies. https://t.co/cQ5RzK0lKy May 26, 2018

Possible that Longford says yes? I will be floored but also proud https://t.co/ZgKO1Sa6LM — Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) May 26, 2018

.@sjcbennett your work and everyone else who canvassed in Longford, was so bloody important.

#together4yes https://t.co/GnvHXX9VYK — Catherine Bennett (@CatherineBenet) May 26, 2018

My sense is Longford, where I’m from, is an outlier. Looks like there will be pro repeal majorities even in rural Ireland — Peter Geoghegan (@PeterKGeoghegan) May 26, 2018

Longford county voted no in the marriage ref too but the Westmeath vote ment the constituency returned a yes vote. So not surprising but disappointing again. — Kerrie (@Kerrie0) May 26, 2018