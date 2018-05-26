Referendum 2018: Margin between Yes and No in Longford much tighter than what exit polls were saying

The early indications are that the margin between Yes and No in Longford is a lot tighter than what the exit polls were suggesting..

An early estimate for Longford overall outcome is 53.6% Yes and 46.4% No.

Early estimate of how the Longford end of the constituency voted, returned a 53 to 47 % victory for the yes side. #Referendum2018 #Longford — Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) May 26, 2018

The counting of votes in the Eighth Amendment Referendum for the Longford/Westmeath constituency is underway since 9am at St Dominic's Community Centre, Kenagh and at this stage all Longford boxes are open.



Some early tallies from Longford;



Edgeworthstown (Booth 2)............................Yes 95 No 87

Stonepark NS..............................................Yes 87 No 55

Granard NS (Aughnacliffe)............................ Yes 44 No 44

St Michael's NS, Longford town (Booth 2)....... Yes 115 No 113

St Michael's NS, Longford town (Booth 3)....... Yes 115 No 129

Melview NS..................................................Yes 88 No 66

Colehill NS..................................................Yes 112 No 88

Ardagh.......................................................Yes 158 No 124

Last night, in Longford where I still vote, the consensus was that the "No" side had really bombed with their negative messaging and "no real argument". #8thref — Mel Farrell (@Mel__Farrell) May 26, 2018

I am absolutely overwhelmed with the results coming out of Longford at the moment, all the phenomenal work by @Longford4Repeal and @AnTaobhRua is showing — TÁvid (@dvidmaguire) May 26, 2018