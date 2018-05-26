Referendum 2018: Margin between Yes and No in Longford much tighter than what exit polls were saying
Early estimate for Longford overall outcome is 53.6% Yes and 46.4% No
The early indications are that the margin between Yes and No in Longford is a lot tighter than what the exit polls were suggesting..
An early estimate for Longford overall outcome is 53.6% Yes and 46.4% No.
Early estimate of how the Longford end of the constituency voted, returned a 53 to 47 % victory for the yes side. #Referendum2018 #Longford— Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) May 26, 2018
The counting of votes in the Eighth Amendment Referendum for the Longford/Westmeath constituency is underway since 9am at St Dominic's Community Centre, Kenagh and at this stage all Longford boxes are open.
Some early tallies from Longford;
Edgeworthstown (Booth 2)............................Yes 95 No 87
Stonepark NS..............................................Yes 87 No 55
Granard NS (Aughnacliffe)............................ Yes 44 No 44
St Michael's NS, Longford town (Booth 2)....... Yes 115 No 113
St Michael's NS, Longford town (Booth 3)....... Yes 115 No 129
Melview NS..................................................Yes 88 No 66
Colehill NS..................................................Yes 112 No 88
Ardagh.......................................................Yes 158 No 124
Last night, in Longford where I still vote, the consensus was that the "No" side had really bombed with their negative messaging and "no real argument". #8thref— Mel Farrell (@Mel__Farrell) May 26, 2018
I am absolutely overwhelmed with the results coming out of Longford at the moment, all the phenomenal work by @Longford4Repeal and @AnTaobhRua is showing— TÁvid (@dvidmaguire) May 26, 2018
Given the staggering amount of No posters in Longford, the fact that the count is even close early doors is a HUGE testament to the hard work of the volunteers with @Longford4Repeal. Even if No finish the day ahead in Longford, that work was so important. We'll done.— Zebo The Puppy (@seanieflanagan) May 26, 2018
