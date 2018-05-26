Referendum 2018: Margin between Yes and No in Longford much tighter than what exit polls were saying

Early estimate for Longford overall outcome is 53.6% Yes and 46.4% No

The early indications are that the margin between Yes and No in Longford is a lot tighter than what the exit polls were suggesting..

An early estimate for Longford overall outcome is 53.6% Yes and 46.4% No.

The counting of votes in the Eighth Amendment Referendum for the Longford/Westmeath constituency is underway since 9am at St Dominic's Community Centre, Kenagh and at this stage all Longford boxes are open. 

Some early tallies from Longford;

Edgeworthstown (Booth 2)............................Yes 95  No  87
Stonepark NS..............................................Yes  87 No  55
Granard NS (Aughnacliffe)............................ Yes  44 No  44
St Michael's NS, Longford town (Booth 2)....... Yes 115 No 113 
St Michael's NS, Longford town (Booth 3)....... Yes 115 No 129 
Melview NS..................................................Yes  88 No 66
Colehill NS..................................................Yes 112 No 88
Ardagh.......................................................Yes 158 No 124