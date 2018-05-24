Cllr PJ Reilly re-elected Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District

Cllr PJ Reilly (FF) was elected Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District for the second year in succession at a meeting of the District held earlier this week.

The local area representative’s position was proposed by Cllr Martin Mulleady (FF) and seconded by Cllr Luie McEntire (FF).

Cllr Reilly thanked those gathered for their support and help throughout the last year and highlighted a number of projects to be completed during his new term.

“Granard Municipal District has had a good year and we have achieved what we wanted for out area,” he added.

“I am delighted with the opening of the Buttermarket and there was a lot of work carried out at Higginstown - which was great.

“I was particularly happy to see the works being carried out at Dring Carpark and the toilets have been reopened there.”

Read Also: Granard children creating history with 'Granapedia'

Meanwhile, the Abbeylara native said there was plenty to focus on too in the coming year including the plans to refurbish houses in Colmcille Terrace and the building of nine OAP houses close to the site of the former Ulster Bank.

“17 houses in that vicinity will also be completed as well; these are developments where the foundations are already in and will now be finished out,” Cllr Reilly continued.

“A road will be opened between the Ulster Bank and the Garda Station and that will help to alleviate some of the traffic coming through the town.

“We also have a serious problem with car parking on main street and I would be confident that will be addressed shortly.”

For more on this story, see next week’s Longford Leader!

Read Also: Granard Municipal District Meeting: Remedy to Granard parking concerns on the horizon?