21/11/2021

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship – Rd 1
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Columba’s Mullinalaghta 1-5 Blessington (Wicklow) 1-7

Stunned Mullinalaghta suffer shock defeat as Blessington battle back to snatch sensational win

AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship First Round

Stunned Mullinalaghta let a commanding lead slip in falling at the first hurdle in the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship as Wicklow opponents Blessington battled back to snatch a sensational win in a frantic finish at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship – Rd 1
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Brigid’s Killashee 0-7 Clara (Offaly) 6-10  

Clara goals shatter Longford Intermediate champions Killashee

AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship First Round

A couple of crucial goals from Clara corner-forward Josh Fleming in the closing stages of the first half shattered the underdogs Killashee in the Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship first round clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday. 

AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship – Rd 1
Gracefield: Clonbullogue (Offaly) 3-18 Legan Sarsfields 1-8

All County Football League Division 1
Sat, 20 Nov, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 9), Clonguish W/O Mostrim -
Sun, 21 Nov, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 8), Mostrim - Carrickedmond W/O

Patsy Reilly Cup
Sat, 20 Nov, Venue: McGann Park, (Semi Final), Kenagh 1-12 Ballymahon 2-10

Gilmore Cup
Sun, 21 Nov, Venue: Emmet Park, (Final), Ballymore 0-11 Grattan Og 1-4

McDonald's Under 19 A Football Championship Group A
Fri, 19 Nov, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 1), Shamrock Gaels 1-19 Longford Slashers 2-7

McDonald's Under 19 A Football Championship Group B
Sun, 21 Nov, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-9 Killoe Og 2-6

McDonald's Under 19 B Football Championship Group B
Sun, 21 Nov, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Shannon Gaels 2-7 St. Francis 6-16

