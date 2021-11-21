Longford GAA results scoreboard
AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship – Rd 1
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Columba’s Mullinalaghta 1-5 Blessington (Wicklow) 1-7
Stunned Mullinalaghta suffer shock defeat as Blessington battle back to snatch sensational win
Stunned Mullinalaghta let a commanding lead slip in falling at the first hurdle in the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship as Wicklow opponents Blessington battled back to snatch a sensational win in a frantic finish at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship – Rd 1
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Brigid’s Killashee 0-7 Clara (Offaly) 6-10
Clara goals shatter Longford Intermediate champions Killashee
A couple of crucial goals from Clara corner-forward Josh Fleming in the closing stages of the first half shattered the underdogs Killashee in the Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship first round clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship – Rd 1
Gracefield: Clonbullogue (Offaly) 3-18 Legan Sarsfields 1-8
All County Football League Division 1
Sat, 20 Nov, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 9), Clonguish W/O Mostrim -
Sun, 21 Nov, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 8), Mostrim - Carrickedmond W/O
Patsy Reilly Cup
Sat, 20 Nov, Venue: McGann Park, (Semi Final), Kenagh 1-12 Ballymahon 2-10
Gilmore Cup
Sun, 21 Nov, Venue: Emmet Park, (Final), Ballymore 0-11 Grattan Og 1-4
McDonald's Under 19 A Football Championship Group A
Fri, 19 Nov, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 1), Shamrock Gaels 1-19 Longford Slashers 2-7
McDonald's Under 19 A Football Championship Group B
Sun, 21 Nov, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-9 Killoe Og 2-6
McDonald's Under 19 B Football Championship Group B
Sun, 21 Nov, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Shannon Gaels 2-7 St. Francis 6-16
IFA Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins has welcomed the roll-out of GLAS payments to 34,000 participants under the scheme.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.