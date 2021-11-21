CCFL results & fixtures: See how Longford soccer clubs fared in Combined Counties Cup 1st Round action
LFA Youths Cup
Portlaoise 2, Kill Celtic 4
Mullingar Ath 0, Kilcillen 5
Under 17 North
St Francis 1, Gallen Utd 3
Monksland Utd 5, Clara Town 2
Under 17 South
Emo Celtic A 7, Killeigh FC 1
Abbeyleix Ath 2, Mountmellick Utd 1
Under 19 East
Killeigh FC 0, Suncroft 4
Under 19 West
Mullingar Ath A 9, Ballinahown 0
Mullingar Ath C 0, Monksland Utd 4
Willow Park 8, Ballymahon 0
LFA Womens Junior Cup Cup
Mountmellick Utd A 5, Rossin Rovers 2
Mountmellick Utd B 0, Tenerure Rangers 3
Frankfort FC 5, Kinnegad Juniors 0
Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Gaels Utd 4 (2), Moydow FC 4 (4) pens aet
UCL Harps 6, Ballyboro 0
Ballymahon 5, Tarmonbarry 3
Coolraine 0 (5), Gallen Utd 0 (3) pens aet
Walsh Island Shamrocks 6, Moate Celtic 1
Kinnegad Juniors 1, Mullingar Ath 3
Rosenallis 1, Melville FC 2
Clonaslee Utd 3, Inny FC 6
St Aengus 3, Temple Villa 2 aet
St Carthages Ath 0, Stradbally Town 2
Senior Division
Birr Town 1, Mountmellick Utd 1
Division 1
Towerhill Rovers 2, Willow Park 2
Division 2
Killeigh FC 1, BBC Utd 3
Division 3
Ballinahown 2, Gallen Utd 0
Raharney Utd 3, East Galway Utd 2
Division 3A
Stradbally Town 1, Rosenallis 1
Cloneygowan Celtic 4, Portlaoise Rovers 3
Midlands Celtic 0, Mountmellick Utd 2
Division 3B
Mullingar Ath 4, Raharney Utd 0
Clara Town 2, Mullingar Celtic 3
Saturday November 28th
All games at 2.00 unless stated
FAI Youths Cup 3rd Round
Ballymahon v Stella Maris; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands
Under 17 North
Clara Town v St Francis; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Midlands
Mullingar Ath B v Mullingar Ath A; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
Tllamore Town v Ballyboro; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly
Under 17 South
Killeigh FC v Abbeyleix Ath; Derrybeg Killeigh; Offaly
Emo Celtic B v Mountmellick Utd; Community Centre Emo; Offaly
Under 19 East
Mullingar Ath B v Killeigh FC; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
Mountmellick Utd v Abbeyleix Ath; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly
Suncroft v Kinnegad Juniors; Community Centre Suncroft; Offaly
FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
Aungier Celtic v Monksland Utd; Grangegorman
Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round
Clonaslee Utd v Highfield Utd; 7.00; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly
Division 1 Saturday
Gaels Utd v Ballyboro; The Hill Bawn Drumlish; Midlands
Longford Rovers v Colmcille Celtic; The Rock Aughnacliffe; Midlands
Moydow FC v Longford Wanderers; The Mall Longford; Offaly
Tarmonbarry FC v Ballymahon; Ml Neary Park Longford; Midlands
UCL Harps v Longford Town Cruisers; Lough Gowna; Midlands
Sunday November 28th
All games at 11.00 unless stated
FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
Mullingar Town v Clonmel Town; 2.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands
Combined Counties Womens Cup 1st Round
Birr Town v Mountmellick Utd B; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Shiven Rovers v Kinnegad Juniors; 2.00; Killian, Newbridge, Ballinasloe; Midlands
Clara Town v Killeigh B; 2.00; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky,Clara; Midlands
Ballymackey FC v Bealnamulla; 2.00; Ballinree, Norwood, Nenagh; Offaly
Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round
Towerhill Rovers v Mountmellick Utd A; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Willow Park B v Banagher Utd; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Walsh Island Shamrocks v Killeigh; Carty Park, Walsh Island; Offaly
Combined Counties Shield 1st Round
Birr Town B v Daingean FC; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Midlands
Rosenallis B v CRFC; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly
Raharney Utd A v Mountmellick Utd B; Higginstown, Raharney; Midlands
Midlands Celtic v Kinnegad Juniors, Castle Park.,Lea Road, Portarlington; Offaly
St. Aengus v Moate Celtic; Derrycanton, Mountrath; Offaly
Cloneygowan Celtic v Portlaoise Rovers; Fenter Park, Killeigh; Offaly
Senior Division
Birr Town A v Clara Town A; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Idle Tullamore Town, Willow Park, Ballinahown
Division 1
Gallen Utd v Coolraine; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane; Midlands
Mullingar Ath v Rosenallis; 8.00 Fri 26th; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
Idle Inny FC, Stradbally
Division 2
Abbeyleix Athletic v Temple Villa; Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix; Offaly
Idle Melville FC
Division 3
St . Carthages Athletic v Gallen Utd B; Leabeg, Leamore, Boora; Offaly
Ballinahown B v East Galway Utd; Sports Park Ballinahown; Midlands
Division 3A
Idle Maryborough, Stradbally
Division 3B
Coolraine B v Mullingar Celtic; Kilbeggan Road Durrow; Midlands
Clara Town B v Mullingar Athletic B; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Offaly
Idle Raharney Utd B
Womens Division A
Willlow Park v Mountmellick Utd A; 2.00; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Mullingar Athletic v Killeigh Ladies; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullinga; Midlands Experienced
Womens Division B
All teams in CCFL Womens Cup
