Search

21/11/2021

CCFL results & fixtures: See how Longford soccer clubs fared in Combined Counties Cup 1st Round action

CCFL results & fixtures: See how Longford soccer clubs fared in Combined Counties Cup 1st Round action

CCFL results & fixtures: See how Longford soccer clubs fared in Combined Counties Cup 1st Round action

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

CCFL Results Week 11

LFA Youths Cup

Portlaoise 2, Kill Celtic 4

Mullingar Ath 0, Kilcillen 5


Under 17 North

St Francis 1, Gallen Utd 3

Monksland Utd 5, Clara Town 2


Under 17 South

Emo Celtic A 7, Killeigh FC 1

Abbeyleix Ath 2, Mountmellick Utd 1


Under 19 East

Killeigh FC 0, Suncroft 4


Under 19 West

Mullingar Ath A 9, Ballinahown 0

Mullingar Ath C 0, Monksland Utd 4

Willow Park 8, Ballymahon 0


LFA Womens Junior Cup Cup

Mountmellick Utd A 5, Rossin Rovers 2

Mountmellick Utd B 0, Tenerure Rangers 3

Frankfort FC 5, Kinnegad Juniors 0


Combined Counties Cup 1st Round

Gaels Utd 4 (2), Moydow FC 4 (4) pens aet

UCL Harps 6, Ballyboro 0

Ballymahon 5, Tarmonbarry 3

Coolraine 0 (5), Gallen Utd 0 (3) pens aet

Walsh Island Shamrocks 6, Moate Celtic 1

Kinnegad Juniors 1, Mullingar Ath 3

Rosenallis 1, Melville FC 2

Clonaslee Utd 3, Inny FC 6

St Aengus 3, Temple Villa 2 aet

St Carthages Ath 0, Stradbally Town 2


Senior Division

Birr Town 1, Mountmellick Utd 1


Division 1

Towerhill Rovers 2, Willow Park 2


Division 2

Killeigh FC 1, BBC Utd 3


Division 3

Ballinahown 2, Gallen Utd 0

Raharney Utd 3, East Galway Utd 2


Division 3A

Stradbally Town 1, Rosenallis 1

Cloneygowan Celtic 4, Portlaoise Rovers 3

Midlands Celtic 0, Mountmellick Utd 2


Division 3B

Mullingar Ath 4, Raharney Utd 0

Clara Town 2, Mullingar Celtic 3   

Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 12


Saturday November 28th

All games at 2.00 unless stated


FAI Youths Cup 3rd Round

Ballymahon v Stella Maris; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands 


Under 17 North

Clara Town v St Francis; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Midlands

Mullingar Ath B v Mullingar Ath A; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands  

Tllamore Town v Ballyboro; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly 

 

Under 17 South

Killeigh FC v Abbeyleix Ath; Derrybeg Killeigh; Offaly

Emo Celtic B v Mountmellick Utd; Community Centre Emo; Offaly


Under 19 East

Mullingar Ath B v Killeigh FC; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands

Mountmellick Utd v Abbeyleix Ath; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly

Suncroft v Kinnegad Juniors; Community Centre Suncroft; Offaly


FAI Junior Cup 4th Round

Aungier Celtic v Monksland Utd; Grangegorman  


Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round

Clonaslee Utd v Highfield Utd; 7.00; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly


Division 1 Saturday

Gaels Utd v Ballyboro; The Hill Bawn Drumlish; Midlands

Longford Rovers v Colmcille Celtic; The Rock Aughnacliffe; Midlands

Moydow FC v Longford Wanderers; The Mall Longford; Offaly

Tarmonbarry FC v Ballymahon; Ml Neary Park Longford; Midlands

UCL Harps v Longford Town Cruisers; Lough Gowna; Midlands   

Sunday November 28th

All games at 11.00 unless stated


FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
Mullingar Town v Clonmel Town; 2.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands

Combined Counties Womens Cup 1st Round
Birr Town v Mountmellick Utd B; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Shiven Rovers v Kinnegad Juniors; 2.00; Killian, Newbridge, Ballinasloe; Midlands
Clara Town v Killeigh B; 2.00; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky,Clara; Midlands
Ballymackey FC v Bealnamulla; 2.00; Ballinree, Norwood, Nenagh; Offaly

Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round
Towerhill Rovers v Mountmellick Utd A; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Willow Park B v Banagher Utd; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Walsh Island Shamrocks v Killeigh; Carty Park, Walsh Island; Offaly


Combined Counties Shield 1st Round
Birr Town B v Daingean FC; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Midlands
Rosenallis B v CRFC; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly
Raharney Utd A v Mountmellick Utd B; Higginstown, Raharney; Midlands
Midlands Celtic v Kinnegad Juniors, Castle Park.,Lea Road, Portarlington; Offaly
St. Aengus v Moate Celtic; Derrycanton, Mountrath; Offaly
Cloneygowan Celtic v Portlaoise Rovers; Fenter Park, Killeigh; Offaly

Senior Division
Birr Town A v Clara Town A; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Idle Tullamore Town, Willow Park, Ballinahown
 
Division 1
Gallen Utd v Coolraine; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane; Midlands
Mullingar Ath v Rosenallis; 8.00 Fri 26th; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
Idle Inny FC, Stradbally

Division 2
Abbeyleix Athletic v Temple Villa; Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix; Offaly
Idle Melville FC

Division 3
St . Carthages Athletic v Gallen Utd B; Leabeg, Leamore, Boora; Offaly

Ballinahown B v East Galway Utd; Sports Park Ballinahown; Midlands

Division 3A
Idle Maryborough, Stradbally

Division 3B
Coolraine B v Mullingar Celtic; Kilbeggan Road Durrow; Midlands
Clara Town B v Mullingar Athletic B; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Offaly
Idle Raharney Utd B

Womens  Division A
Willlow Park v Mountmellick Utd A; 2.00; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Mullingar Athletic v Killeigh Ladies; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullinga; Midlands Experienced

Womens Division B
All teams in CCFL Womens Cup
 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media