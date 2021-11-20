Clara goals shatter Longford Intermediate champions Killashee

A couple of crucial goals from Clara corner-forward Josh Fleming in the closing stages of the first half shattered the underdogs Killashee in the Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship first round clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Clara (Offaly) . . . 6-10 St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 0-7

What was always going to be an extremely difficult task against stronger opposition became a mission impossible when St Brigid’s (forced to field without a few regulars) were reduced to 13 players in the first quarter of the game with captain Michael Farrell receiving a straight red card in the opening minute.

The linesmen intervened again to consult with the Meath referee Patrick Coyle after Francie Dolan suffered the same fate when he was sent-off in the 15th minute but remarkably it was the two-in-a-row Longford Intermediate champions who led by 0-3 to 0-2 at the first water break.

But from the moment Fleming flicked the ball to the net for the first Clara goal in the 21st minute, the writing was on the wall for Killashee who conceded another 1-3 in quick succession as the visitors established a commanding 2-5 to 0-3 advantage.

While Clara lost a player when Edward Cullen was branded with a straight red card in first half stoppage time, it mattered little to the eventual outcome and the Offaly Senior ‘B’ champions scored four more goals in the second half to run out very easy winners.

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Shane Cosgrove, Johnny Casey, Keelan Cox; Conor Clancy, Killian Lee, John Lee; Michael Farrell, Jack Magan; Dylan Farrell (0-6, three frees), Darren Carberry, Mark Rossiter; Francie Dolan, Mel Shanley (0-1), Gerard Evans.

Subs:- James Willis for J Lee (40 mins); Ronan Kavanagh for G Evans (45 mins); Barry Geraghty for M Shanley (50 mins); Michael Magan for M Rossiter (53 mins); Colin Cousins for C Clancy (53 mins).

CLARA: Joey Deehan; Ciaran Ennis, Ciaran Doyle, Cathal O’Meara (0-2); Colm Doyle, Carl Stewart (2-0), Lorcan Hiney; Graham Guilfoyle (0-1), Scott Brady (0-1); Cormac Delaney (1-1), Thomas Deehan, Edward Cullen (0-1); Josh Fleming (2-0), Ross Brady (1-2, one point from mark), Pa Smith.

Subs:- David Falsey for S Brady (injured, 29 mins); Matthew Mitchell (0-1) for P Smith (39 mins); Conor Egan (0-1) for G Guilfoyle (45 mins); Aaron Ngo for J Fleming (48 mins); Adam Kelly for T Deehan (injured, 60 mins).

Referee: Patrick Coyle (Meath).