Longford GAA results scoreboard
Specsavers Leader Cup
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St Columba's 0-13 Colmcille 0-11
Patsy Reilly Cup
Fri, 18 Oct, Venue: Allen Park, (Final), St Mary's Granard 1-16 Fr Manning Gaels 1-4
Under 14 Hurling Championship
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers W/O Wolfe Tones Og -
Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship first round
Saturday, October 19 in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Clonguish Gaels 5-11 Barndarrig (Wicklow) 2-6
The Rustic Inn Under 20 Football Championship
Wed, 16 Oct, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 0-9 Emmet Og Killoe 0-9
Sun, 20 Oct, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 2-10 St Mary's Granard 0-10
The Rustic Inn Under 20 Football Cup Group 2
Sun, 20 Oct, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 2), Ballymahon Forgney/Southern Gaels 1-11 Dromard 3-11
