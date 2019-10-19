Longford Senior League: Mullinalaghta overcome Colmcille to win the Leader Cup for the tenth time

Mullinalaghta overcame Colmcille to win the Leader Cup for the tenth time with the narrow margin of just two points separating the sides in the entertaining senior football league final played in perfect conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 0-13 Colmcille . . . 0-11

The sides were deadlocked at 0-8 apiece at the break but St Columba’s, utilising their greater experience, gradually got on top with David McGivney firing over four excellent scores (three frees) to settle this tight contest.

It might have been a different story had Cathal McCabe succeeded in converting a great goal chance for Colmcille midway through the second half but his point-blank shot was very well saved by the St Columba’s keeper David O’Rourke.

Thus Mullinalaghta (minus the suspended Gary Rogers for the Leader Cup Final) completed the senior league double under new manager Finbar O’Reilly as they also won the Division 1 title this season.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: David O’Rourke; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Aaron Earley; Francis Mulligan, Donal McElligott, Shane Mulligan; Aidan McElligott, John Keegan (0-2); David McGivney (0-5, two frees), James McGivney (0-1), Brendan Fox; Jayson Matthews (0-2, frees), Rian Brady (0-3), Cian McElligott.

Subs:- Michael Cunningham for C McElligott (43 mins); Luke Meehan for A Earley (52 mins); Tom Meehan for F Mulligan (four minutes into stoppage time).

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Martin Mulligan, Enda Macken, Alan McKeon; Declan Reilly, Cormac Hughes, Dylan McCabe; Vinny Hourican, Fergal Sheridan (0-2); Darren Mulligan, Barry McKeon (0-1, free), Ciaran Brady (0-3); Cathal Reilly, Cathal McCabe (0-2), Rory Hawkins (0-2, frees).

Subs:- Ruairi Harkin for D Mulligan (43 mins); Ciaran McKeon (0-1) for R Hawkins (45 mins); Paul McKeon for D McCabe (55 mins); Shay McKeon for C Brady (four minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).