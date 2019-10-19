Longford hurling champions Clonguish Gaels blast Barndarrig out of the Leinster Club

Joe O'Brien was the star of the show, shooting the impressive total of 4-5, in a great win for the Longford senior hurling champions Clonguish Gaels against Barndarrig (Wicklow) in the Leinster Junior Club first round game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Clonguish Gaels . . . 5-11 Barndarrig (Wicklow) . . . 2-6

Joe O’Brien scored all four goals in the first half while Stephen Gregg got their first one in the ninth minute as Clonguish Gaels held a commanding 5-4 to 2-3 lead at the break.

Barndarrig found it hard to contain the home side throughout the game and could only score three points in the second half.

Clonguish Gaels now play Mountmellick (Laois) in the quarter-final on Saturday November 2.

CLONGUISH GAELS: Eanna Daly; Gerard Moore, Paul Hession, Patrick Corcoran; Francie Molloy (0-1), Neil O’Connor, Michael Devlin; Stephen Gregg (1-0), Eugene Kiernan; Bart Hanley (0-3, 1 ‘65), Shane O’Brien (0-2), Alan Sorohan; David Gregg, Joe O’Brien (4-5,0-4fs), Anthony Corcoran.

Subs:- Paul Barden (snr) for D Gregg (13 mins); Kevin Burke for A Sorohan (42 mins); Conor Carroll for M Devlin (45 mins); Cathal McGlynn for S O’Brien and Paddy Collum for A Corcoran (52 mins).

BARNDARRIG: Michael Crowley; David Dickenson, Paddy Redmond, Kevin Cullen; Michael Doyle, Shane Whelan, David Byrne; Jack McCaul (0-5, 5fs), Liam Dickenson; Malachy Stone, Jonathan Devereaux, Martin Cullen (0-1); Micheal Owen Byrne (1-0), Micheal Murphy (1-0), Alan Power.

Subs:- John Andrew Kinsella for D Dickenson (half-time); Declan Kavanagh for A Power (39 mins).

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath).