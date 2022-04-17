Longford GAA results scoreboard
Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Championship quarter-final
Saturday, April 16: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford 0-13 Meath 1-11
Lory Meagher Cup Round 2
Saturday, April 16: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford 0-17 Lancashire 1-12
TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship Group B
Sunday, April 17: McGrath Park, Bagenalstown: Carlow 1-9 Longford 4-10
All County Football League Division 4
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 4), St. Mary's Granard 2-13 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-10
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 4), Fr Manning Gaels 3-14 Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-15
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 4), Mostrim 1-7 Carrickedmond 6-10
All County Football League Division 5 Group 1
Fri, 15 Apr, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 2), Cashel 3-12 Killoe Young Emmets 2-5
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 2), Legan Sarsfields 1-8 Sean Connollys 3-6
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 2), Abbeylara 1-10 Colmcille 2-4
All County Football League Division 5 Group 2
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), Grattan Og 0-13 Clonguish 1-7
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 2-14 Kenagh 3-9
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Dearg
Tue, 12 Apr, Venue: Avant Money Pirc Sen Mac Diarmada, (Play Off), Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-27 Clonguish Og 0-26
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Dubh
Wed, 13 Apr, Venue: Drumkeerin, (Round 1), Drumkeerin 0-24 St. Mary's White 0-36
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Gorm
Wed, 13 Apr, Venue: Allen Park, (Final), Wolfe Tones Og 0-14 Rinn Gaels 0-31
John West Feile Peil na nOg Division 1
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 0-0 Granard 3-10
John West Feile Peil na nOg Division 2
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Killoe Og 4-3 St. Colmcille's 4-1
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), St. Patrick's Og 0-6 Western Gaels 3-5
John West Feile Peil na nOg Division 3
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), Northern Gaels 2-4 Wolfe Tones Og 0-0
John West Feile Peil na nOg Division 4
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), Clonbroney 3-1 St. Vincent's 3-4
Under 16 B Cup Knockout
Tue, 12 Apr, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Final), St. Colmcille's 3-18 Southern Gaels 1-7
Longford residents appeal to An Bord Pleanála against Eircom communications structure fails Image by LEEROY Agency from Pixabay
The latest Milk Price Analysis completed by the IFA Dairy Committee shows significant differences between the milk price paid by 12 milk processors across the country.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.