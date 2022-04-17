Longford GAA results scoreboard

Search

18 Apr 2022

Longford Leader reporter

18 Apr 2022 1:56 AM

sport@longfordleader.ie

Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Championship quarter-final
Saturday, April 16: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford 0-13 Meath 1-11

Heartbreak for gutsy Longford U20 footballers as Meath secure victory with injury time point

Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Championship quarter-final: Longford 0-13 Meath 1-11

Lory Meagher Cup Round 2
Saturday, April 16: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford 0-17 Lancashire 1-12

Longford hurlers stage incredible fightback to secure crucial Lory Meagher Cup victory over Lancashire

Lory Meagher Cup Round 2 - Longford 0-17 Lancashire 1-12

TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship Group B 
Sunday, April 17: McGrath Park, Bagenalstown: Carlow 1-9 Longford 4-10

Longford ladies blast in four second half goals as they overcome Carlow in Leinster championship opener

All County Football League Division 4
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 4), St. Mary's Granard 2-13 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-10
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 4), Fr Manning Gaels 3-14 Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-15
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 4), Mostrim 1-7 Carrickedmond 6-10

All County Football League Division 5 Group 1
Fri, 15 Apr, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 2), Cashel 3-12 Killoe Young Emmets 2-5
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 2), Legan Sarsfields 1-8 Sean Connollys 3-6
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 2), Abbeylara 1-10 Colmcille 2-4

All County Football League Division 5 Group 2
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), Grattan Og 0-13 Clonguish 1-7
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 2-14 Kenagh 3-9

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Dearg
Tue, 12 Apr, Venue: Avant Money Pirc Sen Mac Diarmada, (Play Off), Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-27 Clonguish Og 0-26

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Dubh
Wed, 13 Apr, Venue: Drumkeerin, (Round 1), Drumkeerin 0-24 St. Mary's White 0-36

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League Group Gorm
Wed, 13 Apr, Venue: Allen Park, (Final), Wolfe Tones Og 0-14 Rinn Gaels 0-31

John West Feile Peil na nOg Division 1
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 0-0 Granard 3-10

John West Feile Peil na nOg Division 2
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Killoe Og 4-3 St. Colmcille's 4-1
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), St. Patrick's Og 0-6 Western Gaels 3-5

John West Feile Peil na nOg Division 3
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), Northern Gaels 2-4 Wolfe Tones Og 0-0

John West Feile Peil na nOg Division 4
Sat, 16 Apr, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), Clonbroney 3-1 St. Vincent's 3-4

Under 16 B Cup Knockout
Tue, 12 Apr, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Final), St. Colmcille's 3-18 Southern Gaels 1-7

