Taste of Cavan 2019 has food, drink and wellness

Taste of Cavan, the food event of the summer, returns on August 9 and 10 at Cavan Equestrian Centre, Cavan Town with all the ingredients for a fantastic family day out.

Top chefs, amazing local produce, craft beers, ciders and gin, a free kids’ zone, and a dedicated craft corner will be joined this year by a Wellness Village, where visitors young and old can enjoy health and nutrition talks, food demonstrations, yoga classes and more - all geared towards promoting health and wellbeing.

As always, Taste of Cavan boasts a stellar line-up of chefs for the Ulster Bank Chefs’ Kitchen including Neven Maguire MacNean House, Weekend AM’s TV star Simon Delaney, nutrition gurus Jeeny Maltese and Tom Coleman, My Gluten Free Kitchen author Gearóid Lynch Olde Post Inn, Shane Smith Airfield Estate, Adrian Martin Create Beautiful Food At Home, Daniel Willimont Farnham Estate, Elena Martínez Otero Crover House Hotel, and more to be announced!



Cook Along with Neven cookery masterclasses will return along with the Food Trail and over 130 stalls of regional produce.

Bookings through tasteofcavan.ie. Free parking is available on site, and shuttle buses will operate from Cavan Town. Kids under 12 are free.

