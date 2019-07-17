Love Island latest: 'Curtis might get a bit jealous!' declares Maura as new guy Greg takes her on a date!

'Curtis might get a bit jealous!' declares Maura as new guy Greg takes her on a date!

Viewers of Love Island tonight will see Longford model Maura Higgins and Limerick rugby star Greg go on a breakfast date.

The three newcomers to the villa, Greg, Harley and India, must pick a person to date, with Greg choosing Maura, Harley chooses Michael and India chooses Ovie.

Maura reflects in the Beach Hut on Greg’s decision to take her on a date.



She says “It’s kind of good in a way because Curtis might get a bit jealous! I’m glad none of the girls are taking Curtis on a date.”

The six Islanders head outside for their breakfast dates.

Maura is getting to know Greg over at their date. The pair talk about Maura and Curtis’ blossoming relationship.



Greg asks “Could you see at any stage his head being turned again?”



Maura replies “Anything could happen. I’d hope it wouldn’t but I can’t really call it.”

