SPONSORED BY WARD'S PHARMACY & WARD'S URBAN DAY SPA

WATCH | Love Island viewers thrilled as Maura and Curtis get it on but will it last?

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

WATCH | Love Island viewers thrilled as Maura and Curtis get it on but will it last ?

Maura Higgins

Love Island viewers were thrilled to see Longford's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard finally share an intimate moment and declare their mutual admiration, with Maura herself declaring 'I finally feel happy'.

However, will those feelings last?

A Limerick rugby player is about to enter the villa and he has set sights on winning the heart of the Ballymahon bombshell?

Also read: An Irish romance? Limerick rugby player enters Love Island villa and his heart is set on Longford's Maura

This content was brought to you by Ward's Pharmacy & Ward Urban Day Spa