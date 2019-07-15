WATCH | Love Island viewers thrilled as Maura and Curtis get it on but will it last ?

Love Island viewers were thrilled to see Longford's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard finally share an intimate moment and declare their mutual admiration, with Maura herself declaring 'I finally feel happy'.

However, will those feelings last?

A Limerick rugby player is about to enter the villa and he has set sights on winning the heart of the Ballymahon bombshell?

Curtis is officially cracking on with Maura! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hj8q6LAFlm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2019

I'm so happy!!! There is soooo much chemistry between them they look good together and @MauraHiggins is so sweet when she is around @CurtisPritchard #perfectcouple — Joanne Rowbottom (@JoRow03) July 15, 2019

First time iv seen #Curtis giddy. I didnt want this to happen but actually I cant get enough now, there is definitely more chemistry between #Murtis than there was with #Curmy #TeamCurtis ....lets hope #Maura sticks this time. @CurtisPritchard @MauraHiggins #LoveIsland — Evenstar (@HappyHare90) July 15, 2019

#BREAKING

A Limerick man is joining the cast of #LoveIsland.

Pro 7's Rugby player Greg O'Shea has entered the Villa for the final weeks of the show. The 24 yr old has been single for just under a year and says his sights are set on Longford's Maura Higgins

More, @VirginMediaNews — Zara King (@ZaraKing) July 15, 2019

