Tesco store in Longford raises a fangtastic €500 as part of Trick or Treat for Temple Street

The Tesco store in Longford raised a fangtastic €500 as part of Trick or Treat for Temple Street over the bank holiday weekend.



In all 151 stores across Ireland, Tesco colleagues dressed up in a variety of costumes while they hosted Halloween parties at the front of each store with cake sales, face-painting, balloons and much more.

All funds raised by Tesco stores will purchase a new Ultrasound machine for Neurosurgery which will be used during neurosurgical procedures to get real-time views of the brain anatomy and thereby facilitating the removal of brain tumours and accurate placement of devices and shunts.



Aoife Donohoe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Tesco Ireland said: “We are really proud to have supported Trick or Treat for Temple Street and are amazed by the level of support from our colleagues and customers alike. It really shows what can be achieved when people pull together for a great cause. What a fantastic result for the little heroes of Temple Street.”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive, Temple Street Foundation said: “The funds raised by Tesco colleagues and customers at this year’s Trick or Treat parties in stores across the country is nothing short of phenomenal. We are tremendously grateful to everyone who got involved in the Halloween fun in support of our patients and their families. The funds you have raised will be put to work where they are needed most to transform lives for the better. From all of us here in Temple Street, thank you so much for supporting Temple Street and being a vital part of the extraordinary circle of care that surrounds each sick child in our hospital.”

Temple Street has been Tesco Ireland’s charity partner since October 2014 and to date Tesco Ireland has raised €3.6 million in aid of the little heroes of Temple Street.



Each year Temple Street Children’s University Hospital treats over 145,000 children from across the country and operates the busiest A&E department in Europe. For thousands of children, Temple Street is the only hospital in Ireland in which they can be treated. Through the charity partner programme, Tesco colleagues and customers can help little people from all over Ireland get better and be real life heroes to children attending the hospital.

