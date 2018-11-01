Longford Leader gallery: Stonepark's Kids Paradise creche gear up for Halloween with hugely successful Trick or Treat Day
There was more than the odd tingle sent down the spines of those who turned out for Kids Paradise, Stonepark's memorable Trick or Treat Day last week.
The array of ghoulish outfits on show was a sight to behold as children joined with staff members for an occasion that was enjoyed by all.
Here are some of the many pictures taken on the day.
