Pictures | Village of Abbeyshrule goes all out for Halloween with its 'Ghoul-Scare Trail'

It's certainly been a spooktacular Halloween season in Longford with a wide range of ghoulish events taking place across the county.

The Dead of Night Festival saw a spooky parade make its way through the streets last night as kids lined the pavements in their Halloween attire.

Granard musician, Joe Regan, performed with his band State Lights on the Halloween episode of the Podge and Rodge Show.

Transition Year students from across the county took part in Ardagh Fright Fest, and The Mill Bar in Drumlish hosted a terrifyingly enjoyable Halloween party - photos of which will appear on the Longford Leader website in the coming days.

But something that really stands out this year is the number of spooky scarecrows the popped up in Abbeyshrule as part of its 'Ghoul-Scare Trail'.

