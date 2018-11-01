Watch | State Lights perform a 90s hit on the Podge & Rodge Show
Granard native Joe Regan was thrilled when his band, State Lights, was asked to perform on the Podge & Rodge Show on Monday night.
The lads performed a cover of 'You Get What You Give' by the New Radicals, by request of Podge & Rodge themselves.
Scroll back up to watch the amazing performance.
