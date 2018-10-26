Granard's Joe Regan to appear on the Podge and Rodge show on Monday with his band State Lights

Podge and Rodge are back on the small screen and Monday evening's episode will feature Longford musician Joe Regan and his band, State Lights.

The show returned to RTE last Monday after a gap of eight years, with new host, Doireann Garrihy taking the helm for the news season.

"We were absolutely delighted to be asked to perform on the show. It was so surreal meeting Podge and Rodge. They’re still as cheeky as ever," Joe told the Longford Leader last week.

"And Doireann Garrihy is a great choice for a co-host; she’s very talented and a lovely person! Because the lads are getting on a bit, they requested that we play an old song; they’re not into new music very much!

"They especially love one hit wonders, so we decided to play ‘You Get What You Give’ by New Radicals. It’s one of the best pop songs ever in our view, and we put our own spin on it. They were very happy with how we made it sound and Doireann loved it too."

Monday's episode of The Podge & Rodge Show will air on RTE2 at 10.40pm.