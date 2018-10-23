Physio4Kids Longford Trick or Treat for Temple Street a huge success

Sunday was a magical day at Miranda Moran's Physio4Kids Trick or Treat for Temple Street. Over 150 little witches, wizards and various ghoulish creatures came out in force to raise much-needed cash for Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Physio4Kids' head witch for the day Miranda Moran enthralled the children with stories of over 150,000 children who are not as fortunate as them.

These children badly need the services of the Temple Street Children's Hospital. She explained how we can make a massive difference to these little children by making a donation towards essential equipment, new patient units and pet therapy services.

Therapy dog Teddy was on hand to take part in the festivities, decked out in a skull and bone costume with handler Miranda in matching skeleton attire by Make-up by Joey K.

The best dressed children's prize went to Michael Shaughnessy as the Grim Reaper and the best dressed adult went to Thelma Fannin as the Wicked Witch.

A little magic was created when the special guests Loughlin Og Burns from Leitrim and Sophie Szczerbowska from Longford who attended Temple Street's Children Hospital magically opened the new Physio4Kids Sensory Room. They were helped by all the children present by saying "one, two, three, open sesame!"

The new room got the seal of approval from all the children who thoroughly tested the motor skills wall and sensory animal-themed mural. They were mesmerised by all the light tubes, musical instruments, swings, slides and sandpits. In fact some of the children did not want to leave!

Miranda explained to the parents that the room taps into childrens' senses of sight, touch, smell, sound and movement. This helps Physio4Kids deliver programs tailored to the need of each individual child to help them reach their developmental goals and lead a brighter and happier future.

Loughlin Og is the perfect example of this having taken his first five steps with Physio4Kids last week having been told he will never walk. He was diagnosed with a rare condition Cloacal Extrophy where many of the abdominal organs were born outside along with many complications along the way. His friend Sophia who was diagnosed with Infantile Epilepsy and severe developmental delay has just started her journey with Physio4Kids and Temple Street have already seen significant progress.

Following a day packed with tricks, treats, bouncy castles and an impromptu Baby Shark performance by Loughlin Og's daddy from the 'Looney Hoppers', Physio4Kids Miranda Moran and Leitrim Down Syndrome Marie Fitzpatrick everyone went home tired and happy.

Miranda thanked her Physio4Kids Team and all the sponsors especially local businesses Luigi's Takeaway and Macari's Deliburger who generously supplied the catering which was enjoyed by all. She wrapped up the day with Anna Corrigan Cake Art special and a well-deserved cuppa. You can still donate by visiting https:/give.hero.com/ie/ physio4kids-trick-or-treat- for-temple-street, as they say, every little helps.