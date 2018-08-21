Tuesday's euromillions jackpot is heading for a truly life-changing €110million

As tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot rolls to a whopping €110 million (est), Irish players will dream of following in the footsteps of EuroMillions royalty to become one of the highest ever EuroMillions jackpot winners in Ireland.

Any sole Irish winner of Tuesday’s jackpot will closely follow in Dolores McNamara’s footsteps who scooped the €115 million EuroMillions jackpot in July 2005.

The €110 million (est) EuroMillions jackpot is one of the biggest on offer so far this year and it has been rolling since Tuesday 17th July. When ticket sales close this evening at 7.30pm, the current jackpot roll will have contributed in excess of €6.1 million to the Good Causes Fund in Ireland.

Last Friday’s €99 million EuroMillions draws produced a staggering 89,000 Irish cash prize winners including one Donegal winner of the EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000. The lucky ticket holder who has yet to make contact with the National Lottery became the 20th EuroMillion Plus winner of €500,000 in Ireland in 2018.

It was a bumper week also for Irish EuroMillions players who played on the National Lottery App and online (www.lottery.ie) as a whopping 52,923 ticketholders scooped cash prizes in the previous two jackpot draws.

As excitement continues to build nationwide ahead of tonight’s €110 Million (estimated) EuroMillions draw, National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin said: “The current EuroMillions jackpot has been rolling since July 17th and we are seeing massive interest from our players who hope to claim this truly life changing prize. Ahead of last Friday’s €99 million jackpot draw, retailers throughout the country reported a huge surge of sales and large queues in the final hours leading up to the draw. At these jackpot levels, we are going to see a massive increase in play so we are encouraging all of our players to avoid queues and possible disappointment by buying their tickets early in-store, or play online at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”

There has been 13 Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners since EuroMillions started in 2004, the most recent was in June when a syndicate of 32 colleagues at Stakelums hardware store scooped a €17 million jackpot.

Any Irish winner tonight would bring to 14 the number of EuroMillions Jackpot winners here since the game was launched in 2004. Here is a roll call of the lucky 13 to date!