Tuesday's euromillions jackpot is heading for a truly life-changing €110million
As tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot rolls to a whopping €110 million (est), Irish players will dream of following in the footsteps of EuroMillions royalty to become one of the highest ever EuroMillions jackpot winners in Ireland.
Any sole Irish winner of Tuesday’s jackpot will closely follow in Dolores McNamara’s footsteps who scooped the €115 million EuroMillions jackpot in July 2005.
The €110 million (est) EuroMillions jackpot is one of the biggest on offer so far this year and it has been rolling since Tuesday 17th July. When ticket sales close this evening at 7.30pm, the current jackpot roll will have contributed in excess of €6.1 million to the Good Causes Fund in Ireland.
Last Friday’s €99 million EuroMillions draws produced a staggering 89,000 Irish cash prize winners including one Donegal winner of the EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000. The lucky ticket holder who has yet to make contact with the National Lottery became the 20th EuroMillion Plus winner of €500,000 in Ireland in 2018.
It was a bumper week also for Irish EuroMillions players who played on the National Lottery App and online (www.lottery.ie) as a whopping 52,923 ticketholders scooped cash prizes in the previous two jackpot draws.
As excitement continues to build nationwide ahead of tonight’s €110 Million (estimated) EuroMillions draw, National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin said: “The current EuroMillions jackpot has been rolling since July 17th and we are seeing massive interest from our players who hope to claim this truly life changing prize. Ahead of last Friday’s €99 million jackpot draw, retailers throughout the country reported a huge surge of sales and large queues in the final hours leading up to the draw. At these jackpot levels, we are going to see a massive increase in play so we are encouraging all of our players to avoid queues and possible disappointment by buying their tickets early in-store, or play online at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”
There has been 13 Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners since EuroMillions started in 2004, the most recent was in June when a syndicate of 32 colleagues at Stakelums hardware store scooped a €17 million jackpot.
Any Irish winner tonight would bring to 14 the number of EuroMillions Jackpot winners here since the game was launched in 2004. Here is a roll call of the lucky 13 to date!
- July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.
- July 2008: A lucky ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary won a player €15 million jackpot.
- June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million.
- June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth more than €93 million.
- September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.
- April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.
- September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin (private). The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.
- January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.
- July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.
- January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.
- July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.
- December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre.
- June 2018: A syndicate of 32 staff from Stakelums Hardware Store in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, scooped a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot.
- It could be you!
