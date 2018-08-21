ABC Childcare in Drumlish raises €1220 for Barnardos

ABC Childcare in Drumlish was delighted to have raised €1220 for Barnardos Children's Charity during their recent Barnardos Big Toddle.

Every year, ABC Childcare hold a fundraiser for different local charities and this year Barnardos was chosen to support Pauline Orohoe and her children, all of whom attend ABC Childcare.

The cheque was presented by the children to Pauline on behalf of Barnardos.

Noeline Hopkins, manager and first staff at ABC Childcare since 2009, said, "We would like to send out a big thank you to all our parents, staff and children who made this such a successful fundraiser"