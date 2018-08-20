Grow with Aldi boost for Herterich's in Longford

Herterich Artisan Butchers are celebrating this week after it successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme.

This means that its lamb sausage, turkey sausage, stuffed roast pork slices, and sliced chicken breast will be available on Aldi’s shelves.

Aldi announced on Monday that Herterich's, one of Co Longford’s most innovative food suppliers, will be listed in its 132 stores nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys Irish Food promotion kicking off on Thursday, August 23.

Herterich Artisan Butchers was established on Ballymahon Street in Longford Town by Louis Herterich Sr. and his wife Teresa in September 1956.

The Herterich family are originally from southern Germany and brought with them traditional German butchering skills.

The business is now headed by Louis Herterich Jr., who apprenticed himself to his father for over a dozen years before, and his wife Caroline.

Welcoming the Aldi listing, Louis Herterich Jr. of Herterich Artisan Butchers in Longford said, “The support and mentoring offered by Grow with Aldi has already benefitted our business immensely, and we are excited to see our products made available to Aldi shoppers across the country.”

He added, “We believe we offer something truly unique and are thankful to Aldi for giving us the opportunity to share it.”

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi has been designed to help small to medium Irish food and drink businesses secure a retail listing with a national retailer.

Participants receive tailored mentoring and access to bespoke workshops with Aldi buyers and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their products and business. Aldi is investing €500,000 in the programme this year.

A total of 71 new Irish products, produced by 38 Irish suppliers from across the country have been selected by Aldi. Five of the successful products will now be given the opportunity to become core line Aldi listed products, winning a contract to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round.