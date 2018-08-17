What will be on your shopping list if you win Friday’s mouth-watering €100 million EuroMillions Jackpot?!

The sky will be the limit for a lucky Irish player or players if they scoop Friday’s mega €100 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Excitement is mounting all over the country at the mouth-watering prospect of scooping one of the highest EuroMillions jackpots of 2018.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said today: “This jackpot is really catching the imagination of our players. With this amount of money anything is possible! We are advising all our players to buy their tickets early in-store, or play online at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”

Mr Griffin added: “We also want to remind our players that by playing EuroMillions they are contributing to Good Causes all over Ireland. The estimated amount raised from this EuroMillions roll will be an incredible €5.4m. So even if there isn’t an Irish winner Friday communities all over Ireland will benefit. Almost 30 cent in every euro spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes.”

Since Euromillions began in 2004 there have been 12 Irish jackpot wins. And so far this year 19 lucky players have won the top prize on EuroMillions plus of €500,000.

So what would be on your shopping list if you won a life-changing €100 million? The National Lottery has put together a list to guide you on your spending spree!

1. Get yourself a new pad

You won’t need a mortgage to buy the most expensive pad currently on the Irish market. The exquisite 18th century Luggala House and Estate, tucked away on 5,000 acres in stunning Co. Wicklow, is yours for €28 million.

2. Then get into gear with a vintage car

Invest in cool wheels to park outside the new gaff! The vintage 1963 Ferrari GTO sports car, the most expensive motor in the world, would suit perfectly. It was sold recently in the UK for a whopping €61 million.

3. Start an art collection!

Adorn your walls with some cool art. “Le Repos” by Picasso was sold recently at Sotheby’s for an eye-watering €30 million.

4. Slumber on a Magnetic Floating Bed

Tired from all that shopping? What better place to lay your weary head than on a Magnetic Floating Bed created by Dutch architect Janjaap Ruijssenaars. This bed floats in air using a special magnetic support system. Snuggle in for a mere €1.4 million.

5. Dial it up with the world’s most expensive smart phone

No more cheap smart phones for you! One of the most expensive on the market right now is the iPhone 3GS Supreme Rose. It is handmade from platinum, encrusted with 130 flawless diamonds and unlocked for worldwide use. Not one you’ll want to lose at a price tag of €2.1 million!

6. For her…..

Only the best! The Graff Pink Diamond is the rarest diamond in the world, weighing in at 24 carats of pure delight and rarity. This will set you back €14 million.

7. For him…

Get wound up with the unique, one-off vintage Rolex Daytona Cosmograph. It keeps good time and at €13 million is the most expensive watch ever to be sold at auction.

8. Book a holiday

Time for a break? One of the world's most expensive holidays is a one-week break on a private Caribbean island complete with unlimited champagne and a chest of gold. For €1 million you get return flights in a private jet from any American city, and four luxurious beach-front villas for ten people.

9. Be a sports star (or feel like one at least)

You can now really indulge your passion for sport! One of the most expensive sporting tickets on the market is a VIP pass to the Abu Dahbi Grand Prix. For €7,000 you can enjoy exclusive access to the VIP and pit lanes, prime viewing of the race and lots of champagne!

10. Have you got the munchies?

Bite into one of the world’s most expensive burgers created by the “Hamburger King of The Netherlands” Diego Buik. Wrapped in a saffron brioche bun with a thin layer of gold this tasty treat is made from a blend of Japanese dry-aged Waygu and Black Angus beef, foie gras, truffles and caviar. Yum Yum!

