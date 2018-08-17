Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan targets medal in European 400m Freestyle S6 final

Longford's Patrick Flanagan cruised into the final of the Men’s 400m Freestyle S6 at the European Para Swimming Championships in the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre this morning.

UCD student Patrick qualified for the final in 2nd place and he was second in his heat in a time of 5:53.95.



The final takes place this evening, (Friday, August 17) at 7.30pm and he is wished every success.

On Tuesday, Patrick featured in the final of the Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 where he recorded a time of 3:20.31. Earlier that morning, he finished 2nd in his heat and 7th overall in 3:20.47.



While yesterday, Thursday, he also reached the final of the 100m Backstroke S6, finished just outside the medal positions, in fifth place in 1:25.78. He was third in his heat and 4th overall in 1:27.12.



Patrick was thrilled to better his times in both the final of the 200m Individual Medley SM6 and the 100m Backstroke S6, and he'll be hoping to achieve a similar feat in this evening's 400m Freestyle S6.

The 400m Freestyle S6 is his favourite event and here's hoping the 21-year-old can capture a coveted medal in his first major international competition.

