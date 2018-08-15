Longford's Patrick Flanagan delighted with his time in 200m Individual Medley Final at European Para Swimming Championships

Longford's Patrick Flanagan was delighted with his performance in the final of the Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 on Tuesday evening at the European Para Swimming Championships in the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.

The UCD student, in his first major international competition, got Day 2 of the Championships off to the perfect start for Team Ireland as he finished 2nd in his heat and 7th overall in 3:20.47, thereby securing his passage to the final.



Although a medal eluded him in the final, Patrick was delighted with his time of 3:20.31. "The fact that I got to swim the final faster than this morning I can’t really complain. I'm happy that I swam quicker than in the heat."

Twenty-one year old Patrick, who has three more events to compete in during the week, revealed that it was special feeling to swim in the final and experience the atmosphere.



Patrick says the 400m Freestyle S6 event on Friday is his priority.

Day 4 (Thursday, August 16)

Patrick Flanagan – 100m Backstroke S6 (Heats 10am)



Day 5 (Friday, August 17)

Patrick Flanagan – 400m Freestyle S6 (Heats 11.06am)



Day 7 (Sunday, August 19)

Patrick Flanagan – 100m Freestyle S6 (Heats 10.36am)

