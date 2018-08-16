Last Call for Entries for the Pakman Awards 2018

Nominations for the fourth annual Pakman Awards are due to close just weeks from now on Thursday 31st August. The awards, which celebrate excellence in waste management and recycling, will be held on the 25th October 2018 in the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin.

Any Irish business, organisation or community group is eligible to enter, and submissions will be judged on excellence in waste management practices from January 2017 to January 2018.

A Pakman Award is one of the highest accolades any organisation can win. The awards are free to enter. Previous winners of Pakman Awards include Aldi, Allied Irish Bank, Raidió Teilifís Éireann, The Sandymount Hotel, Sligo Country Council, Lidl, Meade Potato Company, Recreate Ireland and Glassco Ltd.

CEO of Repak, Seamus Clancy called for final entries to be made:

“With just weeks until nominations close for the Pakman Awards 2018, we are once again over whelmed with the entries received thus far. We’d strongly encourage any companies thinking about getting involved to submit their entries soon, as the deadline of August 31st is drawing closer.”

For a second year running, Chanelle Lady McCoy will lead the expert judging panel in selecting a winner for the ‘Innovation in Waste Management’ award.

Chanelle McCoy commented: “I am delighted to be involved in the Pakman Awards again this year and lead the judging panel in selecting the ‘Innovation in Waste Management’ award. I would urge everyone to get involved and to give their business or organisation the chance to be recognised for truly making a difference to recycling in Ireland”.

Last year’s overall Pakman Award winner, Dee Forbes, Director General of RTÉ said: “RTÉ is proud to have been named winner of the 2017 Pakman Award. As Ireland’s National Public Service Media, RTÉ takes the issue of sustainability very seriously. So, it is encouraging to see the great efforts of our employees, as part of our ongoing commitment to becoming a fully sustainable organisation, receive such significant recognition. And while we have much more to do, this award has given us even greater belief that we are on the right track.”

The 2018 Pakman Awards are free to enter and are proudly sponsored by The Department of Communications, Climate Actions and Environment, The Environmental Protection Agency, Arthur Cox, The Irish Waste Management Association, WEEE Ireland, Repak ELT, The European Recycling Platform, Enviroguide, CIWM and Repak.

To enter the Pakman Awards 2018, visit www.pakman.ie.

The deadline for nominations for the Pakman Awards 2017 is midnight on August 31st, 2018.