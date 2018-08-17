Complete your back to school checklist with an eye test at Specsavers Longford

With the new school term just around the corner, there is one exam that children should be taking before they return to the classroom – an eye exam. Specsavers Longford is advising parents of the significant impact poor eyesight can have on a child’s ability to learn and are reminding them to schedule an eye exam before the start of the upcoming academic school year.

Specsavers Longford recommend that parents take their children to have their first eye examination at the age of three and continue with regular check-ups at least once every two years to ensure their children have optimum eye health. Children’s eyes do not fully develop until they are eight years old and, during this developmental period, many eye conditions such as amblyopia (lazy eye) and strabismus (crossed eye) can be easily corrected, if detected early enough.

Specsavers Longford store director, Fiona Ferguson, says: ‘It is important to take your child for regular eye tests, regardless of whether they wear glasses, to ensure they have healthy vision, enabling them to fulfil their academic potential. During the first 12 years of our lives, as much as 80% of learning is accomplished through our vision, yet, one out of every four children has an undetected vision problem that may inhibit their progress in the classroom.

Fiona adds: ‘At Specsavers Longford, we want to overcome this, and ensure every child has perfect vision. As children prepare to return to school for the start of the new academic year, now is the ideal time to arrange an eye exam for your child to ensure they get the most out of their education.’

Specsavers Longford has recently launched some fantastic glasses for children including Crayola, Marvel Avengers and Disney Princess ranges, for those superhero or fairy tale fans.

