Irish Water appeal to everyone in Longford to conserve water as drought conditions continue

Irish Water is appealing to everyone in Longford and across the country to conserve water as drought conditions continue.



The National Water Conservation Order (see explainer at end of article) came into effect today at 8am and is currently in place until midnight on July 31, 2018.

Due to depleting water levels in rivers, lakes and ground water sources which supply water treatment plants, the scope of this Order is being kept under review.

It will take sustained rainfall over many weeks and even months to replenish raw water levels in rivers, lakes and groundwater sources and treated drinking water levels in storage reservoirs.

Irish Water will continue to analyse water consumption levels nationally over the weekend and early next week to assess demand for water with the National Water Conservation Order in place. At the same time, they are monitoring the continued fall in water levels in their sources.

Irish Water stated, "Following this analysis we will review if any additional measures will need to be put in place next week to further conserve water. Our objective is to balance service levels now with the risks of future failure. The current average water consumption demand in the Greater Dublin Area is 580 million litres per day, though down on the peak levels last week and within the safe production capacity of the plants. We continue to model the future scenarios for our raw water reserves in the Liffey and to evaluate whether further reductions are needed to avoid greater shortages later in the year.

"We have 81 water schemes at risk of drought and water restrictions are in place in a further 27 locations."

Speaking about the need for continued water conservation Irish Water’s Corporate Affairs Manager Kate Gannon said;

“We are really grateful for the measures that people have taken to conserve water so far and we hope that the National Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) will continue to make people more mindful of their responsibilities and the impact their water usage is having on their neighbours and communities. We know that the vast majority of people are supporting the ban, though we have reports of around 40 incidents of hosepipe usage in contravention of it and we again appeal to those people to comply with these essential minimum measures to safeguard our water supplies.

“Our Drought Management team are meeting daily to assess and analyse water demand and consumption levels for every area in the country. As water levels continue to deplete in rivers and lakes and groundwater sources run dry, we will assess if further restrictions are required to help protect water supplies now and for the months ahead. Met Éireann has forecast that high temperatures will remain for the foreseeable future and this highlights the need for everyone to play their part and conserve water as much as possible, to follow our advice and tips and to comply with the Water Conservation Order in place.”

Water Conservation Order explainer



The prohibited uses are as follows:

Use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar apparatus for the purpose of –

* watering a garden

* cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

* cleaning a private leisure boat

* filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap)

* filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds)

* filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes)

* filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application.



This prohibition will apply from 8am on Friday, July 6 until midnight on July 31, 2018.