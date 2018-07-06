More than 700 Longford residents hit by intermittent water supply and night time restrictions

Irish Water is this evening appealing to everyone to conserve water as drought conditions continue across the country and in Longford, more than 700 people are affected by intermittent supply and night time restrictions.

In Granard, particularly the Granardkill area, which is served by Moatfield reservoir from Lough Kinale Water Treatment Plant, intermittent supply is continuing to impact approximately 200 people.

An Irish Water spokesperson said, "Overnight we are seeing some recovery to reservoir levels and customers are receiving intermittent supply."

A water standpipe facility, providing water for farmers and other business users, is located beside the bottle bank facility at the rear of Granard Garda Station. It is manned twice daily in the mornings from 11am to 12pm and evenings 8 pm to 9 pm.



For domestic water users, three static water tankers are available all day, these are located adjacent to Granarddkill Old Cemetery.



The spokesperson added, "In order to preserve reservoir levels (Cairn Hill) which is supplied by Smear Water Treatment Plant, night time restrictions (11pm-6am) will continue over the weekend impacting around 500 people."

