Search

07/10/2021

Agriculture Minister to hear directly from farmers on CAP at Carrigallen mart

Agriculture Minister to hear directly from farmers on CAP at Carrigallen mart

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, will continue his Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) Consultation Tour in County Leitrim on Friday, October 8. The Minister will speak at Carrigallen Mart at 7pm.

The Minister plans to visit every county to hear directly from farmers as part of the CAP consultation process over the coming weeks. 

Longford woman stole from shop in ‘moment of madness’

Longford's Riane McGrath shortlisted for Golden Glove award

Ireland's CAP Strategic Plan must be submitted before January 1, 2022 in order to have the new CAP in place for January 2023. 

"I look forward to meeting as many farmers as possible in the weeks ahead - I want to put farm families at the centre of this CAP. This is farmers' CAP and I want to hear from farmers in every county. Earlier this year, I committed to bringing this CAP to every calving shed, every milking parlour every tillage field and every farm kitchen table and this is another step in that commitment to farm families. 

"While time is tight, there is still time for farmers to have their voices heard in these hugely historic CAP reforms.” 

Details on mart visits will be released through agri, social and local media. Interested farmers are encouraged to contact their farming organisations or their local mart before attending due to necessary COVID-19 restrictions and responsibilities. 

Award winning Arva farmer Dannie Mulligan never forgot his Cavan roots

Late Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely, Dublin / Johnstown, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim / Cavan

Longford farmer killed after tractor’s hydraulics fail, causing plough to collapse

Tragic farm accident: Longford farmer killed while carrying out plough maintenance, inquest hears

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media