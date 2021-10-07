Agriculture Minister to hear directly from farmers on CAP at Carrigallen mart

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, will continue his Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) Consultation Tour in County Leitrim on Friday, October 8. The Minister will speak at Carrigallen Mart at 7pm.

The Minister plans to visit every county to hear directly from farmers as part of the CAP consultation process over the coming weeks.

Ireland's CAP Strategic Plan must be submitted before January 1, 2022 in order to have the new CAP in place for January 2023.

"I look forward to meeting as many farmers as possible in the weeks ahead - I want to put farm families at the centre of this CAP. This is farmers' CAP and I want to hear from farmers in every county. Earlier this year, I committed to bringing this CAP to every calving shed, every milking parlour every tillage field and every farm kitchen table and this is another step in that commitment to farm families.

"While time is tight, there is still time for farmers to have their voices heard in these hugely historic CAP reforms.”

Details on mart visits will be released through agri, social and local media. Interested farmers are encouraged to contact their farming organisations or their local mart before attending due to necessary COVID-19 restrictions and responsibilities.