Longford's Riane McGrath shortlisted for Golden Glove award

Longford's Riane McGrath has been shortlisted for Golden Glove award
Longford's Riane McGrath is among five ladies football goalkeepers shortlisted for the inaugural ZuCar Golden Glove award.
The prize will be presented to the goalkeeper who wins the popular vote on the LGFA's official website.
Riane is up against Fermanagh's Shauna Murphy, Louth’s Una Pearson, Meath’s TG4 All-Ireland SFC winner Monica McGuirk and Tipperary’s Lauren Fitzpatrick.
Riane produced a wonderful late save as Longford preserved their intermediate championship status in the relegation play-off against Fermanagh, while Meath's Monica McGuirk pulled off a point-blank stop to deny Dublin’s Hannah Tyrrell in the senior final.
Longford ladies beat Fermanagh to retain Intermediate status
A superb save from goalkeeper Riane McGrath right at the end saw Longford Ladies retain their Intermediate Championship status for 2022 as they held out for a narrow win against a determined Fermanagh side at the Mullahoran grounds on Saturday.
The third option is a superb fingertip save from Una Pearson in Louth's fixture against Offaly, while Lauren Fitzpatrick was inspired in Tipp's relegation play-off win against Tyrone.
The final nominee managed not one, but two penalty saves in the same game, with Shauna Murphy shining against Leitrim.
Voting will close at 5pm on Friday, 15 October.
