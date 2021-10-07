Longford woman stole from shop in ‘moment of madness’

A court has heard how a decision by a Longford mother of six to steal almost €100 worth of cosmetics from a local pharmacy was a “moment of madness”.

Fifty-three-year-old Mary Joyce, 10 Beechwood, Prospect Wood, Longford pleaded guilty at last week's sitting of Longford District Court to stealing €88 of goods from Boots, Ballymahon Street, Longford on March 10 2021.

The court heard gardaí were alerted to an incident of suspected shoplifting at the store at around 4pm.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said Ms Joyce was quickly apprehended and handed over the stolen goods.

He said the accused made full admissions concerning the episode and was “fully cooperative” when gardaí arrived on the scene.

He added Ms Joyce had three previous convictions , all of which were for similar theft related offences.

The latest of those came in May 2016 which resulted in a €200 fine.

In defence, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her clien t was extremely remorseful over what transpired, revealing how Ms Joyce had been undergoing trying personal circumstances at the time.

“It was a moment of madness,” she told Judge Bernadette Owens.

“She was under significant pressure and is a carer for her son who has ADHD and speech and language problems.

Ms Mimnagh said Ms Joyce routinely only has around €140 left to spare after her other financial commitments are paid for.

Judge Owens subsequently fined Ms Joyce €200, giving her six months to pay.